Mexico.- This day, the front No. 8 will extend over the Caribbean Sea and will cause rain isolated in Quintana Roo. In turn, the mass of cold air associated with said front will modify its thermal characteristics and both systems will stop affecting the national territory.

On the other hand, the cold front #9 will be reinforced by a new cold air mass and it will move over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, generating rains with intervals of showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Tamaulipas.

The mass of cold air that will propel the cold front #9 It will produce strong gusts of wind in the north and northeast of the country, in addition to causing a new “North” event on the Tamaulipas coast, mainly in the early hours of Tuesday.

Likewise, the entry of moisture from both oceans will cause rains and showers in areas of central, eastern, southern and southeastern Mexico. Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will cause low probability of rains in the northwest, north and west of the country.

Rain forecast for today November 14, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico and Quintana Roo.

The rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and strong gusts of wind in storm zones, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 14, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 14, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

What is the most beautiful beach in Manzanillo?

Lorenzo Córdova is grateful for the march in defense of the INE

What is eaten in Jalisco?

Wind forecast for today November 14, 2022: