Mexico.- For today, the cold front #8 and a dry line that will extend over the north and northeast of the national territory, in interaction with the entry of warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, with a low pressure channel and with the subtropical jet stream, will generate very heavy punctual rains with probable hail fall and possible formation of whirlwinds in areas of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as rains with intervals of showers in Coahuila; all with electric shocks.

The mass of cold air that drives the front will cause a drop in temperature in the north and northeast of the national territory, with fog banks in its mountainous areas, as well as North event with strong to very strong gusts of wind and waves of 1 to 3 meters during the early hours of Saturday, on the north coast of Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for today November 11, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz (north), Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima. Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico, Yucatán (northeast) and Quintana Roo (north).

The rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall in storm zones, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 11, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today’s morning, November 11, 2022:

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountain areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: Sierras de Sonora.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for today November 11, 2022:

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: north coast of Tamaulipas (during the early hours of Saturday).

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and with the possible formation of whirlwinds: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: north of the Gulf of California, Baja California, Chihuahua and Coahuila.