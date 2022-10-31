Mexico.- This day, the front No. 6 will acquire warm characteristics in the western Gulf of Mexico and will reinforce the entry of humidity towards the northeast of the country, in interaction with a vortex in high levels of the atmosphere and a polar trough, will originate heavy rains to very strong, electric shocks, hail, gusts of wind from 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds and tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Low pressure channels over the center and southeast of the national territory, associated with the entry of moisture from both coasts, will generate rain and showers with thunderstorms in Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Rain forecast for today October 31, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tabasco and Campeche.

The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today October 31, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today October 31, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for today October 31, 2022: