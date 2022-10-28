Mexico.- For today, the cold front #6 that will cross the north and northeast of the country and will interact with a low pressure channel over the east of the national territory, will cause showers in areas of the northeast and center of Mexico, with heavy punctual rains in the State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

The mass of cold air that drives it will generate cooling temperatures in the northern and northeastern states of Mexico, as well as very cold temperatures in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango; Also, streaks of strong to very strong wind with possible dust storms are expected in the north and northeast of the country.

The entry of moisture Pacific Ocean, in interaction with atmospheric instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will produce isolated rains in the west of the national territory with showers in Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca. These rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

For its part, a second channel of low pressure in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of humidity from the Caribbean Sea will cause rains and showers in Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

In contrast, a warm evening environment will prevail with temperatures above 35 °C, in areas of Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for today October 28, 2022:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today October 28, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, Chiapas (south), Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

Minimum temperature forecast for today’s morning, October 28, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountains of Sonora.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

We recommend you read:

VIDEO. SpaceX launch surprises residents of the north of the country

Reconstruction continues in Nayarit due to Hurricane Roslyn

Wind forecast for today October 28, 2022: