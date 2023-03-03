Mexico.- For today, the cold front No. 37 It will travel through the northeast and east of the country, in interaction with a low pressure channel that will extend into the Mexican southeast. will cause showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

The cold air mass associated with the front, it will maintain a cold to very cold environment over the northwest and north of the country, as well as a short-duration “North” event with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

In turn, a southerly component wind (surada) will prevail with strong to very strong gusts in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Finally, an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain during the afternoon warm to hot environment in the westcenter and Yucatan Peninsula, forecasting maximum temperatures with values ​​of 40 to 45 °C in areas of Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz (south), Campeche and Yucatan.

Rain forecast for today March 03, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla and Veracruz.

“North” event with gusts of wind from 80 to 100 km/h in Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today March 03, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Oaxaca, Veracruz (south), Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Morelos, Michoacán, Guerrero, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Puebla and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today March 03, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

We recommend you read:

Four elements of Sedena were linked to the process for the killing of young people in Nuevo Laredo

That Sedena be held accountable for the massacre in Nuevo Laredo, calls for Amnesty

Wind and wave forecast for today March 3, 2023:

“North” event with gusts of wind from 80 to 100 km/h: Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula, coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.