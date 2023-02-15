Mexico.- The cold front No. 33 will move over northwestern and northern Mexico, associated with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet currents, will produce rains and showers in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as isolated rains in the Baja California Peninsula, in addition to gusts of wind of 90 to 110 km/h in the northwest and north of Mexico.

Likewise, snow/sleet conditions are expected mainly in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the surada event will continue on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico with gusts of wind from 50 to 60 km/h in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Finally, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause isolated rains in the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula. For the rest of the Mexican Republic, stable weather is forecast without rain.

Rain forecast for today February 15, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Snowfall or sleet: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

The low temperatures, as well as the fall of snow/sleet, could generate layers of ice on the asphalt layer in the north of the country and dense banks of fog on highway sections.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 15, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today February 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Zacatecas. Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for today February 15, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California and with dust storms: Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.