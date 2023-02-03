Mexico.- For today, the cold front No. 28 It will continue to move over the southeast of the country and gradually the Yucatan Peninsula, It will generate punctual torrential rains in Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas, heavy rains in Veracruz and Campeche, very heavy rains in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Said rains could originate the increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in the mentioned states.

cold air mass that drives the frontal system, will cover a large part of the Mexican Republic, so a very strong to intense “North” event is expected with gusts of up to 120 km/h with waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec; gusts of up to 100 km/h with waves from 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco; and up to 70 km/h with waves from 1 to 3 meters high in Campeche and Yucatán.

As well as dense banks of fog in the central states, Sierra Madre Oriental and the Mexican southeast; Cold to very cold morning environment with frosts over entities in the northwest, north, northeast, east and center of the country, as well as a freezing environment in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

On the other hand, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will cause a low probability of rain over the west and south of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today February 3, 2023:

Intense rains with occasional torrential rains (150 to 250 mm): Chiapas, Tabasco and Oaxaca.

Very strong rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Veracruz and Campeche.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 03, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today February 03, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today February 3, 2023:

“North” event with wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco, and with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h h: coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California; and with dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Waves from 3 to 5 meters high: Gulf of Tehuantepec, from 2 to 4 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco, and from 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Campeche and Yucatán.