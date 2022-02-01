Mexico.- For today, a new cold front (No. 28), on Baja California and Sonora will interact with a polar trough and the subtropical jet stream, giving rise to a new winter storm, conditions that will generate temperature drop, isolated rains and strong gusts of wind with dust storms in the northwest of the country, as well as probability for falling snow or sleet in the Sierra de San Pedro Mártir, BC, extending to the mountains of northern Sonora and Chihuahua.

Also, a dry line over Coahuila and a low pressure channel extended over the Mesa del Norte, will cause strong gusts of wind with dust storms over the northeast and north of the national territory.

Cold to very cold environment will prevail during the morning and night, clear sky to partly cloudy and scarce probability of rain over most of Mexico, with frosts over high areas of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, as well as morning fog in areas of the northwest, northeast, east, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the Gulf of Mexico will generate moisture ingress on the south of both coasts with showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as a southerly component wind with strong gusts in Tamaulipas, the coasts of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Precipitation forecast for today February 1, 2022:

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Veracruz, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Likely snowfall or sleet: Sierra de San Pedro Mártir, BC, extending into the northern mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today’s morning, February 1, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5°C: Mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0°C: Mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north), Guanajuato and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5°C: mountains of Sinaloa, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Mexico City, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as in mountainous areas of Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

Frost for Tuesday morning: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 1, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40°C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas (coasts).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35°C: Coahuila (northeast), Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Guanajuato (northeast), Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Campeche , Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today February 1, 2022: