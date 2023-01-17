Mexico.- This day, the cold front No. 25 will move over the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, while the Third Winter StormIt will be located north of Sonora and Chihuahua, maintaining strong gusts of wind, dust storms, freezing weather, rain, and conditions for snowfall and/or sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, and Durango.

Likewise, the high waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula will continue.

On the other hand, the “surada” event will continue with wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Rain forecast for today January 17, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Sleet or snow fall: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

The rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 17, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 17, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north), State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

“I will continue”, Yasmín Esquivel will not resign from the SCJN despite plagiarism of thesis

Governor of Nayarit meets with Adán Augusto and Sheinbaum

Wind and wave forecast for today January 17, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, and with possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.