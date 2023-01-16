Mexico.- For today, stable weather and clear skies will prevail over most of the Mexican territory. However, the cold front No. 24 that will extend over the north of the Mexican Republic, in association with a low pressure channel in the northeast of the country, there will be heavy occasional rains in Chihuahua, and very strong gusts of wind of 70 to 90 km/h with dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with possible dust storms in Coahuila, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

For its part, the entry of a new cold front associated with a polar trough and with the polar jet stream in northwestern Mexico will cause showers in Baja California Sur and heavy punctual rains in Baja California and Sonora, which could generate floods. of rivers and streams, as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas; and very strong gusts of wind, from 70 to 90 km/h, in the northern Gulf of California, being of equal intensity and with dust storms in Baja California and Sonora; in addition to falling sleet or snow in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

In turn, the entry of humid air from the Pacific Ocean will generate isolated rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas. In addition, Cold to very cold environment is expected with possible frosts at dawn in high areas of the states of the northwest, north, northeast, center and southeast of Mexico, becoming a frigid environment with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Finally, southerly component winds (surada) will blow with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and the isthmic zone of Oaxaca, with gusts from the south and southeast of equal intensity on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán. At the same time, waves of 2 to 4 meters high will be maintained on the western coast of Baja California and 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Rain forecast for today January 16, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Sleet or snow fall: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Punctual heavy rains could cause river and stream flooding, as well as landslides and possible flooding in low-lying areas, so precautions are recommended

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 16, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Oaxaca, Chiapas, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, January 16, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north), State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 16, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h: north of the Gulf of California, and with dust storms in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Campeche and Yucatán; and with possible dust storms in Coahuila, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Oaxaca (Isthmus).

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: western coast of Baja California.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja California Sur, coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.