Mexico.- This day, the front No. 22 it will remain stationary over the northeast of the national territory, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream, will cause rain and showers, electrical discharges and fog banks in the mentioned region; said front will stop affecting at the end of this day.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the southeast of the Mexican Republic and the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause heavy occasional rains and electric discharges in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo; rains with showers and possible electric shocks in areas of western, central and southern Mexico, as well as Campeche and Yucatan.

The approach of a polar trough to the northwest of the country will cause isolated rains, as well as wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in Baja California.

Finally, the cold to very cold environment will remain with frosts during the early morning in areas of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, as well as fog banks over the Sierra Madre Oriental, central and southeastern Mexico.

Rain forecast for today January 9, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Jalisco, Colima, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 09, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 09, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

Joe Biden Arrives at AIFA Ready for North American Summit

Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States visits the Basilica of Guadalupe

Wind and wave forecast for today January 09, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Baja California.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters: Western coast of Baja California.