Mexico.- For today, the frontal system No. 21 it will extend over the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the Yucatan Peninsula, which will produce showers in the north of said region; however, its associated air mass will maintain northerly component winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and will begin to modify its thermal characteristics, favoring a gradual increase in daytime temperatures.

In turn, a low pressure channel over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico it will cause punctual rains strong in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and showers in Tabasco.

For his part, he cold front No. 22 that will cover the northwest and gradually the north of Mexico, it will continue to interact with the polar jet stream and with a polar trough, generating strong winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Gulf of California, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango; In addition, waves of 4 to 6 meters high are forecast on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Finally, the entry of humid air from the Pacific Ocean will cause isolated rains in the center and south of the Mexican Pacific coast; and the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will produce showers in Campeche and Quintana Roo, and isolated rains east of the Central Table and northeast of Mexico, as well as gusts of wind from the south component of 50 to 60 km/h in areas of Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and Coahuila.

Rain forecast for today January 6, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 06, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the morning of today, January 6, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 6, 2023: