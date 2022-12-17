Mexico.- For today, the new cold front No. 17 will cover the northeast and east of the national territory, will cause occasional intense rains in Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, as well as very heavy occasional rains in Tamaulipas, Tabasco and Chiapas. Said rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states.

Likewise, the cold air mass that drives it will generate a strong “North” event on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and, gradually, in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with waves of 1 to 3 m in height, as well as cold to very cold environment with frost at dawn in high areas of the states of Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, perceiving the icy atmosphere in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

On the other hand, the drag of moisture generated by the subtropical jet stream, in interaction with a polar trough and a cold core vortex that will approach northern Baja California, will cause rains in the northwest and north of the country, as well as possible sleet or snowfall in the mountains of Baja California and Coahuila.

Finally, a low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula, in interaction with the inflow of moisture from the Caribbean Sea, will produce heavy punctual rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Rain forecast for today December 17, 2022:

Very strong rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Tamaulipas, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Nuevo León and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

Possible sleet or snow fall during this night: sierras of Baja California and Coahuila.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 17, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Morelos, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, December 17, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today December 17, 2022:

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California and Baja California, with dust storms in Sonora, Coahuila and Nuevo León.