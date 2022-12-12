Mexico .- This day, the cold front No. 16 it will move over the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, while the second winter storm will be located in the northwest of the country, both systems will cause a marked drop in temperature, intense gusts of wind and possible dust storms in the mentioned regions; punctual heavy rains in Baja California and Sonora, in addition to conditions for the fall of sleet or snow in mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause rain with intervals of showers in the south, southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a cold to very cold environment during the morning and night, with frosts at dawn over entities of the Central Table.

Rain forecast for today December 12, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California and Sonora.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Guerrero, Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 12, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 12, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today December 12, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms: Sonora and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Gulf of California, Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.