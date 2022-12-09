Mexico.- For today, low pressure channels over the west and southeast of Mexico, in interaction with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will cause rains and showers with possible electric shocks in areas of the northeast, west, south and southeast of Mexico, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

On the other hand, it anticipates that front No. 15 (of short duration), approaches the north of Chihuahua with stationary characteristics, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream will cause rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as strong gusts of wind.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain warm daytime temperatures and little chance of rain in the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, including the Valley of Mexico.

Rain forecast for today December 9, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Puebla and Yucatán.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 9, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, December 9, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to -10 °C with frost: mountain areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Sonora, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today December 9, 2022:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango and the coasts of Sonora and Sinaloa.