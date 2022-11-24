Mexico.- During this day, the cold front No. 11 It will move rapidly over the northwest, north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, it will be associated in height with a cold core vortex, a polar trough and with the polar jet stream, giving rise to the first winter storm of the season, causing very strong gusts of wind with dust storms, a marked drop in temperatures, as well as rain and showers, with possible snowfall or sleet during the night in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Sonora (northeast and east).

Likewise, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause rain and showers scattered with possible electrical discharges over states in the west, center, east, south, and southeast of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico.

Rain forecast for today November 24, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Colima, Tlaxcala, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Possible snowfall or sleet during the night: mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Sonora (northeast and east).

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 24, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas (south), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 24, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for today November 24, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h: Gulf of California and with dust storms in Baja California.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.