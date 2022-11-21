Mexico.- For today, the frontal system No. 10 It will be located on the eastern Gulf of Mexico and will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend off the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and to the southeast of the national territory. both systems will cause punctual rains intense in Veracruz (south), Oaxaca (east), Chiapas and Tabasco; very strong punctual rains in Campeche; and strong in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

In turn, the polar air mass It will cover the north, northeast, center, east and southeast of the country, so the cold to very cold environment will persist with frosts at dawn in its high areas, perceiving the frigid atmosphere in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. Likewise, the strong to very strong “North” event will continue with high waves on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

On the other hand, the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, in interaction with a low pressure channel located in the interior of the country, will cause rain with intervals of showers, which could be accompanied by electric shocks in entities in the north, northeast, west, center, south, and east of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today November 21, 2022:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Oaxaca (east) and Chiapas.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Campeche.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, State of Mexico, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos and Mexico City.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Coahuila, Nayarit, Colima and Tlaxcala.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 21, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Puebla, Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas (south) and Campeche.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, November 21, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountain areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Oaxaca .

Wind and wave forecast for today November 21, 2022:

“North” event with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the coast of Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec; and with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.