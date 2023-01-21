Mexico.- This day, the front No. 25 it will remain stationary over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and associated with the inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

On the other hand, the cold front No. 26 it will move over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic and in interaction with the polar and subtropical jet currents, will cause isolated rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, strong gusts of wind with dust storms over the northwest, north, northeast and west of the country.

Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue generating stable conditions in the rest of the national territory, as well as a warm to hot afternoon environment over the coastal states of the Pacific coast, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula.

Rain forecast for today January 21, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 21, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 21, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 21, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.

Waves from 1.5 to 2.5 meters high: western coast of Baja California Sur and the Gulf of California.