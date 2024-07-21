This Sunday, July 21the city of Querétarostate of Querétaro, will experience a climate varied throughout the day. According to data provided by Meteored and the National Meteorological Service (SMN), residents and visitors can expect the following weather conditions which are detailed below.

Early morning

During the early hours of the day, the minimum temperature will drop to a cool 14°C. Skies will be mostly clear, with some scattered clouds. No cloud cover is expected. precipitationand winds will be light, reaching speeds of up to 10 km/h coming from the northeast.

Tomorrow

As the morning progresses, the temperatures Temperatures will begin to rise, reaching around 20°C at 10:00 AM. The sky will remain partly cloudy, but without significant chances of rain. Winds will be light, predominantly from the northeast at a speed of approximately 12 km/h.

Late

In the afternoon, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 27°C around 3:00 PM. The weather will be mostly sunny with some isolated clouds. The chances of rain remain low, although a brief shower is not completely ruled out. Winds will continue to blow from the northeast, with gusts that could reach 15 km/h.

Evening

As night falls, temperatures will gradually drop to 18°C. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of light showers late in the evening. Winds will decrease in intensity, blowing at around 8 km/h from the northeast.

In summary, Sunday in Querétaro will be marked by pleasant and mild weather, ideal for outdoor activities during the day, with mostly clear skies and light winds. Although the chances of rain are low, it is always wise to be prepared for any sudden changes in weather conditions.