He climate of Today Friday July 19th in Merida Yucatanshows us a day marked by variations in cloud cover and episodes of precipitation alternating with periods of sun and partly cloudy. This combination of meteorological conditions requires attention when planning any outdoor activity in the vibrant Yucatecan capital.

From the early hours, at 02:00, the climate In Mérida he presents himself with Cloudy skies and clear, with a temperature of 24°C which maintains the same thermal sensation. The windsalthough gentle, blow from the east between 5 and 15 km/h, bringing a Fresh breeze which makes the night pleasant for night owls or those who start their day early.

As the dawn progresses, at 05:00, the climate in Merida maintains its tendency to Clouds and clear with a slight decrease in temperature to 23°C and a thermal sensation cooler than 21°C. Winds shift slightly to the northeast, but remain light, which helps keep the atmosphere relaxed.

With the sunrise at 08:00, the weather today Friday July 19 in Merida shows an increase in temperature to 28°C, while the wind chill rises to 32°C under a partly cloudy sky. South-easterly winds become more present, increasing their speed to 9-22 km/h, setting the stage for a more active day in terms of weather conditions.

At 11:00 a.m., Mérida experiences a light rain of 0.1 mm that barely wets the surfaces, but the temperature reaches 31°C with a thermal sensation that rises to 37°C. This increase in humidity combined with the heat intensifies the sensation of stifling heat, and the UV index reaches a level of 9, considered very high, making the use of sun protection with an SPF between 25 and 50 essential.

In the afternoon, at 2:00 p.m., the weather in Mérida today becomes more stormy with a 50% chance of rain and precipitation reaching 3.9 mm, accompanied by a drop in temperature to 28°C although the thermal sensation remains at 31°C. The northeast winds intensify their force, reaching gusts of up to 42 km/h, which may give some relief from the heat but also increases the feeling of atmospheric instability.

Towards the evening, the weather in Merida on Friday, July 19th stabilizes a little more, with temperatures gradually falling to 26°C at 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., under skies that alternate between cloudy and clear. Light winds from the northeast and east help maintain a pleasant thermal sensation to enjoy the Yucatecan night.