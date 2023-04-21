VinciCasa extraction today 21 April 2023. The winning numbers | Superenalotto

This evening, Friday 21st April 2023at 20.30 the draw of the game takes place VinciCasa, contest that allows you to win a real house by guessing 5 numbers out of 40. Exactly: in case of victory, most of the amount must be invested in one or more properties. But what are the winning numbers in today’s draw? Here are today’s winning numbers, Friday 21 April 2023at 20.30 (continuously update to read the updates):

WINNING NUMBERS

3 – 9 – 26 – 27 – 29

VinciCasa extraction today 21 April 2023: how it works

VinciCasa is a lottery that is part of the Win for Life games offer and had its first draw in July 2014. The difference compared to other lotteries consists in the fact that by winning the first category prize (worth 500,000 euros) only the 40 percent of it is paid in cash, while the other 60 percent must necessarily be invested in the purchase of one or more properties in Italy. In addition to the first category prize, VinciCasa also offers other prizes for those who match 4, 3 or 2 numbers. The VinciCasa lottery draws take place every day, from Monday to Sunday (therefore weekends included) at 20. The minimum bet, or a single combination, has a fixed cost of 2 euros and with it you can choose five numbers.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it.