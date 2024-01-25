Council of Ministers convened for today, January 25, at 10.30 am at Palazzo Chigi. I am there are several topics on the executive table which appear in the substantial agenda. Among others, the text on election day, but also the so-called 'Ferragni bill', the military mission in the Red Seaa crackdown on hackers and more resources for the elderly.

Election day, the third term issue

On the agenda, therefore, is the draft decree-law containing “urgent provisions for the electoral consultations of the year 2024 and regarding the revision of the registers of the resident population and the determination of the legal population (Presidency – Internal)”, which among other measures it also contains the one on election day. Precisely on the text of the legislative decree, the political knot on the third mandate remains to be resolved: according to what Fratelli d'Italia sources report to Adnkronos, in fact, there would be the green light for small municipalities of up to 15 thousand inhabitants, but the closure of the prime minister on the 'third turning point' for governors.

Measures against hackers

Also on the table is the crackdown on hackers with the outline of the bill “on computer crimes and the strengthening of national cybersecurity (Presidency – Justice)”.

The 'Ferragni bill'

Also for the attention of the ministers is the outline of the bill “on the subject of the destination of proceeds deriving from the sale of products (Presidency – Enterprises and Made in Italy)”. In short, what has already been renamed the 'Ferragni bill' which, among other measures, provides for fines of 5 thousand to 50 thousand euros for those who violate the provisions of the law. The provision, made up of 5 articles, comes after the investigation into pandoro-gate involving the influencer Chiara Ferragni.

The military mission in the Red Sea

And again: bill containing “amendments to the law of 21 July 2016, n. 145 containing provisions concerning Italy's participation in international missions – connected to the 2024 budget law (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)”. There will therefore also be room for the military mission in the Red Sea in the Council of Ministers. According to parliamentary sources, the government is preparing to make the law that regulates military missions abroad, law 145 of 2016, more 'flexible'. Missions already underway can be used “in the same area” with “operational readiness” forces provision for new crises or emergency situations without requiring a new provision. So as to allow and facilitate, avoiding hitches, the same sources explain, the carrying out of the planned military mission in the Red Sea.

Resources for seniors

Also in the Council of Ministers is the draft legislative decree “on policies in favor of elderly people, implementing the delegation referred to in articles 3, 4 and 5 of law 23 March 2023, no. 33 – preliminary examination – (Presidency – Work and social policies – Health)”. The legislative decree “will allocate resources to guarantee the elderly a peaceful and dignified life”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, answering yesterday's question time in the Chamber and specifying that the resources will amount to over one billion euros.

The other topics on the agenda

Also on the agenda is a legislative decree “on the functioning of the Military Judiciary Council and on the military judicial system pursuant to article 40, paragraph 2, letters d) and e), of law 17 June 2022, no. 71 – definitive examination (Defense)”; draft legislative decree containing “provisions regarding tax assessment and biennial composition with creditors – definitive examination (Economy and Finance); regional laws; various and possible.