Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin of the Indian team is hopeful that he will recover from a shoulder injury before the team’s next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but a final decision on his availability will be made by the team. Physio Patrick Farhard will do it. Ashwin made a brilliant start against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday by taking two wickets in his first over of the 13th season of the IPL, but diving on the last ball of this over, he injured his shoulder.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has indicated that the Indian team will be playing with tested players at the end of the year when they tour their country for a four-Test series and a player’s best performance in the Sheffield Shield There will be a change in the team. This will be India’s first series after February-March in New Zealand and it is scheduled to start from December 3, but there is little confusion about the venue because different cities in Australia have different issues regarding lockdown There are rules.

Ben Stokes is out of the team in the first leg and the concussion injury suspect Steve Smith is questionable. Therefore, it will be very difficult for Rajasthan Royals to overcome Chennai Super Kings in their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) on Tuesday (22 September). Jose Butler will also be out of the first match, as he has come separately with his family and will have to remain in Dubai for 36 hours in compulsory segregation.

Kings XI Punjab players and team co-owner Bollywood actress Preity Zinta have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s disputed ‘short run’ call at crucial times during the IPL match against Delhi Capiltals, while former players have called for the right results. Demanded greater use of technology. Before the match went to the super over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon hit Chris Jordan for a ‘short run’ off the third ball of the 19th over. However, it was clear from TV replays that Jordan’s bat was within the crease when he completed the first run.

Former French Open winners Simona Halep of Romania and Carolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reached the finals after winning the semi-finals of the women’s section of the Italian Open tennis tournament. Halep, the world’s number two player and top seed, reached the final on Sunday defeating Spain’s Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a three-set clash.

Top seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Diego Schwartzman of eighth seeded Argentina have reached the finals of the tournament by winning their respective semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament. Djokovic made it to the finals by defeating Kesper Rudd of Norway 7-5, 6-3 in consecutive sets. Djokovic hit 12 s in the bout, while Rudd hit two s. Four-time Italian Open champion Djokovic is now one win away from winning a record 36th Masters 1000 title. He and Rafael Nadal of Spain are on a par with 35 Masters 1000 titles.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled brilliantly in the Veteran T20 Blast in England, taking four wickets from four balls. During a match, he took a total of six wickets to give his team a memorable victory. Batting first in Ch, Hampshire had scored 141 runs, losing 9 wickets. In response, the middle team were 121 for 6 in 17 overs. 21 runs off 18 balls was needed to win but here Shaheen took the match of the match with 4 wickets in the same over.

The three-time winner Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has a good start in the IPL. The team started with a win by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of the tournament. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis played well for the team and played a key role in winning the team. The team is scheduled to play the next match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. There is good news for the team before the second match that their young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the team’s practice session. He came negative in the Corona Test a day earlier.

Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, was also warned in the Italian Open semi-final two weeks after losing midway at the US Open. Djokovic was warned between a 7-5, 6-3 win against Caspar Rudd when he had a heated argument with the chair umpire in the third game of the second set. “I should have been warned,” Djokovic said. My language was bad. There have been disputes with the chair umpire in my recent past. It happened in a momentary impulse. Sometimes this happens on the court. “

As a professional player, Indian men’s hockey team striker Mandeep Singh has faced many difficult situations during his career, but he said that the time spent recovering from the corona virus was the most ‘stressful’ for him. Used to be. Mandeep Singh is one of the six men’s hockey players, including captain Manpreet Singh, who was found positive in the Kovid-19 test last month after arriving here for the national camp.

