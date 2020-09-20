When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of Team India, it was clear who was the next man in the race for captaincy. Virat Kohli was doing well and was getting ready to be the next captain of the Indian cricket team. In the middle of the Australian tour, Kohli was handed the responsibility of captaincy after Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket. He took Indian cricket to new heights with the team. He proved himself in all formats of the game (Test, ODI, T20).

Who can become the captain of Team India after Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar said this name

Sanjay Manjrekar has often remained in the headlines for the past one year due to some reason. Manjrekar, one of the most famous commentators during the 2019 World Cup, raised a big controversy when he said about Ravindra Jadeja that I do not like players who perform in pieces. Later, Manjrekar once again came under criticism when he questioned the merits of Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle is known as the voice of Indian cricket. It is another matter that he has not participated in the first class match, even the cricket included in List A.

IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar tells Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu low profile cricketer, fans put class

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has started from 19 September. The opening match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. In the first match, Chennai defeated Mumbai by five wickets. The third match of this tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (21 September). Sunrisers Hyderabad, the most balanced team in the Indian Premier League, will also be one of the four strong contenders for the playoffs this time. After not having a high profile team like Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers are no less than anyone, as they have an excellent coaching staff.

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team list, strong and weak sides, know everything

England all-rounder Sam Karan has said that he was surprised by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ‘Genius’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to send him to bat in the first match of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Were. The 22-year-old all-rounder played a key role in CSK’s five-wicket victory in the first match of the tournament. After bowling effectively, Karan helped the team reach the target by playing 18 runs in just six balls.

IPL 2020: Sam Karan was surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision, said – must have done it after thinking something

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished joint in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament by scoring just three points in nine rounds in Blitz-2. Carlson, the world’s number one player, and Wesley Soo of America were joint winners of the tournament. On the final day of the tournament, Harikrishna registered the only win against Geoffrey Shiong of America who is the lowest ranked player in the tournament. Harikrishna lost four matches while three bets were drawn. He finished joint seventh with Shiong.

St. Louis Rapid and Blitz Chase: Harikrishna finishes seventh, titles to Magnus Carlson and Wesley Soo

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner hopes that the young players of his team will be able to turn their talents into performances in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. He said that if these players are able to achieve the rhythm at the beginning of the season then things will be easy. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their campaign in this season of IPL against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Warner has asked the players of the team to play freely without worrying about win-loss.

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner gives special advice to the youth before the first match of IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the team’s star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss some more matches of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite the absence of the veteran West Indies veteran, three-time champion CSK began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. Fleming said at the press conference after the match that Dwayne would be out for a few more matches. Bravo suffered an injury during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League and missed the final due to a knee injury.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings coach confirmed, this star all-rounder will not play in second match