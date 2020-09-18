In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tradition has also been maintained this time with the finalist teams from last season going face to face in this year’s opening match. In the opening match of the 13th season of the tournament, the two strongest teams of the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will go up against each other. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team of the tournament under the captaincy of Indian team opening batsman Rohit Sharma and has the most four times. This title is named after him. Mumbai Indians have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. On the other hand, former India captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the IPL title to Chennai Super Kings 3 times. The team has won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma’s team can take off with this playing XI in first match

21 cricketers from IPL playing Australia and England arrived in the UAE from the UK on 17 September. According to the rules, all players and team staff are required to complete a quarantine period of 6 days and three times corona testing after landing in the UAE. Once the report is negative in all three Tests, they can start training with their fellow players in the UAE. But because these players were already living in bio-bubble, the authorities have decided to reduce their quarantine time to 36 hours. 18 of 21 players will start appearing on the field from Saturday if their corona test report comes negative. However, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins will have to spend the entire 6 days in seclusion. According to a report by Cricinfo, the quarantine period of these three players of Kolkata Knight Riders has been extended in view of the rules regarding Corona in UAE.

IPL 2020: Quarantine time extended for these three players of Kolkata Knight Riders

The first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on 19 September between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. Like every time, the first match of the IPL will be played between the defending champions and last year’s runners-up team. The only team to win four titles in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians will look to defend their title this year. The team suffered a major setback when Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga withdrew from the season for personal reasons. In his place, Mumbai Indians team has included Australian fast bowler James Pattinson.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians’ team list, strong and weak sides, know everything

There is now just one day left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of this season of IPL is to be played between defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. This will be the 13th season of the IPL, while the CSK team will play its 11th season. In 2016 and 2017, CSK team could not play due to ban. In 2018, the team made a tremendous comeback, winning the title and winning the title last year. CSK is one of the successful teams of the tournament, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings team list, strong and weak sides, know everything

There is now just one day left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start. All the teams are preparing loudly for the tournament to be named. A day before the start of the tournament, former India cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra has named the four teams that according to him they can make it to the playoffs of this year’s IPL tournament. The special thing is that in this he has not given place to three such teams which have won at least one title. During this, he also named his favorite IPL team.

Akash Chopra selected top 4 teams of IPL, excluded three ‘champion’ teams

IPL team Delhi Capitals said on Friday that the jersey they would wear against them during the Indian Premier League in the UAE would have a ‘Thank you Kovid Warriors’ written on it, a salute to the spirit of the Corona Warriors who were working in the midst of the Corona epidemic. The IPL will begin on Saturday with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Delhi team said in a statement that the official match jersey of the Delhi Capitals would have ‘Thank you Kovid Warriors’ written on it and the team would be wearing this jersey throughout the season. Delhi Capitals senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, spinner Amit Mishra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif also spoke to some of the Corona warriors at the virtual meet which included doctors and police officers.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals jersey to be dedicated to Corona Warriors, special message will be written

US Open champion Naomi Osaka decided to withdraw from the French Open Tennis Grandslam due to a “hamstring” injury to her left leg. Osaka and defending champion Ash Barty will not participate in the French Open starting on September 27 in Paris. Clay Grand Slam tournament Organizers have decided to cut viewership further as conditions are worsening due to the Corona virus epidemic in France. Organizers said in a statement released on Thursday that now the Paris Police Department has increased viewership to 5,000 viewers per day.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka out of French Open due to injury

Indian grandmaster P Harikrishna has retained a joint fifth place in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament, while America’s Wesley Soo has topped. In the last three rounds of the rapid class, Harikrishna started well by defeating Jeffery Shiong of America in 66 moves. He lost to Soo in 69 moves after playing a draw with Hikaru Nakamura of the US. At the same time world number one player Magnus Carlson was defeated by Alexander Gryschuk of Russia in 46 moves. So now they are on top with 13 points while Carlson is one point behind. Russia’s Ian Naponashchi and Grischuk have ten points each. Harikrishna, Levon Aronian and Nakamura are in fifth place.

Harikrishna finishes fifth in St. Louis Chase, leading Wesley So.

In the IPL, cricketers will now be seen to spread the awareness of menstruation with the addition of fours and sixes. Yes, the jerseys of Rajasthan Royals players will wear this time, a sanitary pad manufacturer company logo will also appear on it. Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL team to enter into a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad manufacturer. It has agreed to promote the sanitary pads of the Indian company ‘Nine’. That is, players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, will be seen wearing jerseys with ‘Nine’ logo.

Rajasthan Royals will also make aware of periods with fours and sixes in IPL 2020

The day of September 19 is going to be a special day for cricket fans all over the world. Not only because from this day the 13th season of the IPL will begin with a match between the four-time winner Mumbai Indians and the previous runner-up Chennai Super Kings, but also because from this date the world will once again be the former captain of India. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will get a chance to see him playing on the cricket field. Dhoni will be seen returning to the cricket field after about 14 months.

Records made by MS Dhoni in IPL, which are difficult to break even this year