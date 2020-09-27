In the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Sanju Samson would like to continue his fine form, while the presence of Jose Butler will further strengthen the Rajasthan Royals team. The young Samson hit nine sixes off bowlers like Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja during a 32-ball 74 to the tune of Chennai Super Kings bowlers at the same stadium. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals would like to continue this winning rhythm after registering a morale-winning win. There will also be competition to score the most sixes between the two.

IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR: Know how the playing eleven of Punjab-Rajasthan teams can be

Suresh Raina, who was the vice-captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), decided not to play this season of the tournament. Raina arrived in Dubai with the team, but then returned home for personal reasons and said that he would not be able to play this season. After this, there was a lot of controversy about this, though later everything went well. Raina stays home and shares posts about the team’s performance through social media during CSK matches. Meanwhile, a tweet started to go viral on social media that Raina has unfollowed CSK on Twitter. Let us tell you how much truth there is.

IPL 2020: Has Suresh Raina Unfollowed the CSK Team on Twitter? Know what is true

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will face Kings XI Punjab today. The match is to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Prior to this match, former India cricketer and cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen his own Fantasy XI. He has given place to five Indians and six foreign cricketers among these 11 players. Jose Butler is also named in this special list of Manjrekar, who can return for Rajasthan Royals from this match.

RRvKXIP: Sanjay Manjrekar selected Fantasy XI for today’s match, only five Indians in 11

Three-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson has revealed that he played against Delhi Capitals on Friday despite the death of his grandmother. Watson’s performance in this season of IPL has been nothing special and he has scored a total of 51 runs in three matches for Chennai. Despite the death of Nani, Shane Watson did not forget his responsibility for the team and the next day he took the field against Delhi Capitals, after which people on social media are calling him a warrior.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Fans praised openly, despite losing family member

On Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their first win of the season. Even after this, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is not happy and he is worried about one thing. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik admitted that he needed to improve his game in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League as he has not yet been able to bat with the bat in the tournament. Karthik, who scored 30 off 23 balls in the opening match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, could not open the account on Saturday. He was dismissed for zero after playing three balls.

IPL 2020: Despite the victory, know what is worrying KKR captain Dinesh Karthik

Newly appointed female chief selector Neetu David said her panel would be focused on finding more young talent like 16-year-old Shefali Verma. One of India’s finest spinners, David understands the needs of limited-overs cricket in the modern era. Opener Shefali was 15 when she was inducted into the team for the first time last year and six months after making her debut for India, she played a key role in leading the team to the T20 World Cup final in March. She became famous overnight because of her ability to hit sixes.

Focus will be on finding talent like Shefali Verma, new chief selector Neetu David said

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill praised the stunning comeback of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins who did not perform well against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League. Cummins, the world’s number one Test bowler, gave more than 16 runs in each over against Mumbai Indians and did not take any wickets. But on Saturday, he bowled a wicket for 19 runs, which prevented KKR Sunrisers Hyderabad for 142 runs for four wickets.

IPL 2020: KKR opener Shubman Gill praised Pat Cummins

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (Asebi) would like to overcome their fast bowling deficiencies in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday. RCB started the tournament with a win, but their batting against Kings XI Punjab shattered like cards and the team had to face a crushing defeat of 97 runs. Captain Kohli also failed to play big innings (14 and one run) in these matches and he would like to spend some time in the field in this match. Opener Devdutt Padyakkal started his IPL career with a brilliant half-century, but he could not do much against Kings XI Punjab. This young batsman will try to maintain consistency.

IPL 2020 Match Preview MI v RCB: Know what can prove to be the biggest headache for Virat and Rohit