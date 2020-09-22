Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to professional cricket with a win by winning by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In this victory, Dhoni took some important decisions like sending Sam Currain and Ravindra Jadeja before himself in the batting order. According to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, this is a sign that Dhoni is taking the back seat for captain Dhoni.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has said that in the Indian Premier League, the BCCI should improve the level of umpiring and use the technique to its maximum. At the crucial time before Punjab’s defeat in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals, on-field umpire Nitin Menon took the disputed call of ‘short run’, while TV replays indicated that Punjab should have got the run. Wadia said in a statement to PTI, “It is very sad that even in this era of maximum use of technology, we are not using technology for complete transparency and fairness in a cricket match like it would in the EPL or NBA.” is.”

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians is a franchise team that has allowed its players to bring families with them, apart from the players from the rest of the franchise teams who have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without family. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is such a cricketer who reached Dubai with his wife. RCB played their opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September and won by 10 runs. The hero of this victory was Yuzvendra Chahal, who overturned the entire match in one over. Chahal’s fiancée and famous YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree celebrated it in a completely different way. He has shared the video of this celebration with his fans.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the world’s number one player and top seed, defeated the Italian eighth seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to win the title of the Italian Open tennis tournament. Djokovic’s 36th Masters 1000 title and with this he broke the record of Rafael Nadal of Spain. Djokovic defeated Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in consecutive sets. Djokovic hit three Ss in the bout, while Schwetzman applied an S. With this victory, the Serbian player broke Nadal’s record of 35 Masters 1000 wins. This is his fifth Italian Open title.

