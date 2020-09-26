In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad for the title in 2016. One thing about both teams is the same that both of them started in this tournament with a loss. Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the captaincy of David Warner, suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the IPL. Apart from this, Kolkata Knight Riders had to face a 49-run defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik-David Warner’s team may take off with this playing XI

With a lucrative half-century from young opener Prithvi Shaw and a superb performance by the bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada, the Delhi Capitals registered their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in Dubai on Friday. Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first and then restricted Chennai to 131 for seven. Shaw (64 off 43 balls, nine fours, one six) and Shikhar Dhawan (35 off 27 balls, three fours, one six) added 94 runs for the first wicket to give Delhi a good start. Rishabh Pant (37 not out from 25 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22 balls) also shared a 58-run partnership for the third wicket. The Chennai batsmen could not walk in the second match in a row. From his side, Faf Duplesey scored the highest 43 runs after getting two lives. This is Chennai’s second consecutive defeat.

IPL 2020: Delhi Metro removes smoke from Chennai Express, see latest review of Veeru’s meeting

Ashley Gardner (61) scored a half-century and lethal bowling by Megan Shute (4 for 23) helped Australia’s women’s team beat New Zealand by 17 runs in the first T20 match to take a 1-0 series triumph. Took the lead. After losing the toss and batting first, the Australian team scored 138 runs for six wickets in 20 overs thanks to Gardner’s 61-ball innings with the help of six fours and three sixes in 41 balls. Chasing the target, the New Zealand women’s team could only manage 121 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. For New Zealand, Suzi Bates scored the most 33 runs in 38 balls with the help of two fours. Gardner was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Australia women’s team beat New Zealand by 17 runs in first T20

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming, after suffering a loss in two of the opening three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), admitted that his team was ‘a little disorganized’ and it was clear for them to advance to the tournament. Strategy is required. Fleming said some key players were not available for selection which affected the team combination. After losing the match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs on Friday, he said, “We are a bit disorganized at the moment. We are missing some key players and we are trying to create a balance that can make us competitive. We are looking at taking the players according to the pitches here. “

IPL 2020: What did Stephen Fleming say about the defeat of Chennai Super Kings in two out of three matches

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a great start with a win against Mumbai Indians, but after that the team suffered two consecutive matches. CSK is seen struggling in both the bowling and batting department and in this situation, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also being questioned about the strategy and batting order. After the win against Rajasthan Royals, former cricketer Virender Sehwag gave Dhoni’s captaincy four out of 10 and he has taken a beating on CSK batsmen after the defeat against Delhi Capitals on 25 September (Friday). Veeru wrote on Twitter that CSK batsmen should come to play by offering glucose in the next match.

IPL 2020: Veeru trolls CSK batsmen badly, says – come in next match by offering glucose

After the crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said that the balance of Chennai will improve only after middle-order batting Ambati Rayudu joins the team. Chennai did not fare well against Delhi and lost by 44 runs. The Chennai batsmen did not perform well in the match. Rayudu, who scored 71 runs in the first match against Mumbai Indians, did not join the team in the match against Delhi due to injury.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni named the player who will improve the balance of the team

Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India and playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has earned a name not only in India but worldwide. In terms of popularity too, he outshines other cricketers. He has achieved another great milestone by increasing his popularity. According to a survey, Virat has made it to the list of the 20 most admired people in the world. He is the only Indian cricketer in this list.

Virat Kohli-PM Modi’s dominance throughout the world, made a place in this special list

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s comments about Virat Kohli’s poor performance in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore with his wife Anushka Sharma caused a lot of uproar. However Gavaskar had said on air that he had just faced the bowling of Anushka Sharma in lockdown. Anushka was trolled on social media after her statement, on which she criticized Gavaskar’s comment via social media the day after the match. The former captain also got the support of many people on social media. Former India player Irfan Pathan has also come in support of Gavaskar and has indirectly targeted Anushka Sharma.

IPL 2020: Irrfan Pathan landed in support of Sunil Gavaskar, Anushka Sharma without saying

Outstanding batting by young opener Prithvi Shaw and then a brilliant performance by bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals registered their second successive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first and then restricted Chennai to 131 for seven. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team may have suffered defeat in this match but in this match, Dhoni once again explained why he is considered the best wicketkeeper in the world.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni caught ‘Superman catch’ at age 39, viral on social media – watch video

Sachin Tendulkar has no doubt that if Dean Jones were playing in the era of T20 cricket, he would have been the most sought after batsman. The 59-year-old former Australian cricketer died of a heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. He was in India in connection with the Indian Premier League commentary. Tendulkar also recalled Australia’s 1991–92 tour and said he loved watching Jones bat when he was young.

Which former cricketer has the highest demand in Haiti T20 cricket, Sachin Tendulkar named him