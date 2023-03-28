The world of football is constantly changing and within this are the coaches. When a team is doing well and achieves very positive results, the main ones acclaimed by the press are the players accordingly, but if the opposite happens, the coaches are the main ones targeted by their teams in the starting eleven and in many cases they may lose their jobs.
Here are the best trainers available on the market ready to grab a team should the offer be to your liking:
He was fired by Everton for his very poor results in this Premier League campaign in which he could not display his best football.
Sevilla fired him after not being able to raise the performance of the team that is very close to the relegation places in LaLiga. He previously had a very good time for Olympique de Marseille.
Surprise dismissal by Bayern Munich on the FIFA date despite having a very good record in this 2022/23 season. It is rumored that his departure was due to a very tense relationship with the rest of the dressing room.
He was fired by Tottenham after a very intense press conference and very harsh messages directed at his players. He was a winner in every team he was on but in London he couldn’t quite get the idea of it.
The leader of the best years in the history of River. He won all the international tournaments except for the Club World Cup. His teams have mutated over the years but they always had one characteristic: intensity.
He was fired by Leeds despite being loved by the fans of the historic English club. He was close to reaching Everton but the Liverpool club did not agree with what the man from Rosario was asking of him. It’s anyone’s guess if he’ll stay on the side of the field.
The Argentine coach did not have a good time at PSG, but he did leave the best feelings at Tottenham, where he was very close to reaching heaven with his hands after leading Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final. The main rumor is about a possible return to the London club.
The former French midfielder was sacked from Crystal Palace very recently and in a very surprising way since the London team is having a season away from the relegation places of the Premier League. Now, he will have to wait a while to take a team again.
The Spaniard has achieved a huge number of things and has gone through huge clubs like Liverpool or Inter Milan. His last step was for Everton in England and he could not show all his experience. He has not yet announced if he will continue or if he will continue directing.
The historic French player was one of the main leaders of one of the best teams in history in that Real Madrid multi-champion of the UEFA Champions League. On many occasions it was rumored about a possible arrival in his country’s team but this possibility did not materialize.
