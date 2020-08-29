The race starts with 156 kilometers, starting and finishing in Nice, and an excursion around its surroundings, a rather broken and stinking terrain of the Maritime Alps, although this time only a third category level will be climbed: Rimiez, 5.8 km at 5.1% average elevation gain.

In theory, sprinters should have no problem getting through the day and contesting the first yellow jersey in a massive finish. Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Bryan Coquard, Alexander Kristoff, Giacomo Nizzolo, Elia Viviani or Peter Sagan are on the roster of candidates for leadership.