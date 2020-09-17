The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. The first match is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma comes to bat mostly in the middle-order in the IPL. Considered the world’s most successful opener in international cricket, Rohit spoke about his batting order ahead of the tournament. Rohit said that he will keep all the options open regarding his batting position.

IPL 2020: What batting order for Mumbai Indians will Rohit Sharma land on, know the answer

There have been some changes in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest rankings after the three-match ODI series between England and Australia ended. Talking about the ranking of ICC ODI batsmen, Team India captain Virat Kohli remains the number-1 batsman. England’s Johnny Bairstow has joined the top-10. Beierstow scored a century in the last ODI against Australia. Virat is number-1 with 871 points, while vice-captain Rohit Sharma remains second with 855 points.

ICC ODI Ranking: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma hold dominance, Johnny Bairstow returns to top-10

It is often said that those who have the courage to dream, their dreams also come true. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar has told about one such dream, which has been fulfilled. Actually, Deepak Chahar has shared two pictures of himself with CSK teammate Shane Watson. One is today and one is 15 years old. Sharing this picture, Deepak has also given a very motivational message.

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar shares 15-year-old PIC with Shane Watson, wrote this message

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team led by Virat Kohli will play the Indian Premier League in the UAE, with ‘My Kovid Heroes’ written on the back of the players’ jersey in honor of the Corona heroes. RCB captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday at the launch of this jersey at a virtual press conference in the UAE, “For the first time as a team we got involved in such a fantastic campaign. It is dedicated to those Corona heroes who thought of themselves selflessly regardless of others. ”

IPL 2020: RCB’s IPL jersey to be dedicated to Corona Warriors

The whole of India is eagerly waiting for the 19th of September, when Dream 11 will clash with last-time winner Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2020. To stream match live, you have to get an annual subscription to Disney + Hotstar.

IPL 2020: These are the five best ways to watch online LIVE IPL matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed over SOPs to every franchise team before leaving for UAE. The BCCI also left the decision to take the family along with the team players to the franchise teams. Mumbai Indians is the only franchise team that allowed its players to bring families with them. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene have spoken openly on this for the first time.

IPL 2020: know what Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said about taking the family to UAE

Rohit Sharma, vice-captain of Team India in limited overs format and captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Mumbai Indians, is known for his funny replies during the press conference. The way Rohit takes the news of bowlers with his bat on the field, in the name of Hitman, he also gives fours and sixes on the questions asked during the press conference.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma once again stunned everyone with his answer in press conference

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 19 September. Both teams are busy in preparations. Both CSK and Mumbai Indians have the most successful IPL captains. Mumbai Indians have won four titles under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and CSK has won three titles under Dhoni’s captaincy. Both Dhoni and Rohit are also the most paid players in their team.

IPL 2020: CSK and MI star cricketers to know from MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya

Defending champion Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that Sri Lankan great bowler Lasith Malinga will miss the gap, who has decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. 37-year-old Malinga, the IPL’s highest wicket-taker, decided to withdraw from the tournament citing personal reasons. He has taken 170 wickets and is a shock setback for the four-time champion Mumbai Indians.

Malinga cannot be compared, he will miss his experience: Rohit Sharma

Top seed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal entered the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. Djokovic defeated Salvatore Caruso 6–3, 6–2 to enter the tournament with a wild card while veteran Rafael Nadal, who returned to court after six months, beat his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6–1, 6–1. Made a great comeback. Meanwhile in the women’s category, top seed Romania’s Simona Halep beat 99th ranked player Jasmine Paulini 6-3,6-4. Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka defeated US-based Venus Williams 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the first round.

Italian Open: Djokovic and Nadal in third round, Wawrinka lost to 18-year-old Museti