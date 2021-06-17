This Thursday, national team football continues thanks to the continental tournaments in Europe and Latin America, both in their second day of the group stage. We see the matches that will take place.
They have met four times throughout history, with Ukraine having two victories in the two most recent games, one for North Macedonia and a draw. Both teams are coming off losing in their first meeting.
Frenkie De Jong was the key factor for the Netherlands in the victory against Ukraine (3-2)
The Netherlands won and De Jong’s performance must be highlighted, as he did not shine, but he did everything well. He did not miss passes and managed to create a lot of danger.
Brazil-Peru: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Brazil-Peru: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Colombia vs Venezuela: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Colombia vs Venezuela: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Brazil complies and thrashes a Venezuela with 16 casualties at the start of the Copa América
Brazil won at the start of the Copa América against Venezuela and Neymar was 10 goals away from reaching Pelé as the top scorer of the Brazilian team
Ukraine was about to touch the feat against the Netherlands, equaling an unfavorable score (2-0) but conceding a later goal with which the match would close (3-2). You must win if you want to retain a chance to be in the top two, as the group leaders will meet a few hours later. They will be seen with Austria to close the group.
North Macedonia also equalized an unfavorable score (1-0), but could not with the Austrian punch and ended up succumbing (3-1). It is the one that has the least pressure of the four when it comes to its debut and the combined with the worst coefficient, since there are fewer expectations. They will be seen with the Netherlands to close the group.
The clash will take place at 3:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 09: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 10: 00h (Argentina), 06: 00h (The Angels) and 09: 00h (New York).
It will be the 16th meeting between the two teams, who tie (6) to victories in addition to having reaped three draws in direct confrontations. With the victory (0-1) of Russia on Wednesday over Finland, both face the clash as a match ball: Belgium to secure the lead and Denmark to maintain options.
Denmark has just lost (0-1) to Finland on the first day in a match marked by the scare that Christian Eriksen gave when he fainted after 42 minutes of play. Being already stabilized and the worst having passed, the Danes have to mentally recover and try to beat one of the favorites if they do not want to complicate themselves on the last day. On the last day they will play it against Russia.
Belgium has the qualification very in their favor after thrashing (3-0) to Russia in the first day. With a victory he would practically ensure the leadership, since he should fall to Finland and with several goals difference in case he loses it if he prevails today. He beat the Danes in both Nations Leasgue bets (4-2 and 0-2).
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
They have met 19 times in history, with Dutch victories (9) dominating over Austrians (6), as well as four draws. The two arrive after prevailing on the first day and they dispute the leadership and not get complicated for the last date.
The Netherlands was on the verge of disappointment in its debut, as it took the lead (2-0) but saw Ukraine equalize it. Despite the shock, he managed to prevail (3-2) and add his first three points in the tournament.
Austria also took the lead (1-0) on a scoreboard that was equaled (1-1) by North Macedonia but managed to reestablish a definitive difference (3-1). They have the opportunity to pass the group stage for the first time in their history.
The clash will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 15: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 16: 00h (Argentina), 12: 00h (The Angels) and 3:00 p.m. (New York).
It will be the 40th meeting between both teams, with a favorable record in victories (18) for Colombia and with more draws (15) than Venezuelan triumphs (6). They arrive in contradictory situations from the first day of Group B.
The Colombians beat Ecuador (1-0) to place second in the group and, taking into account that four pass, they could sentence their pass to practically 100% if they prevail today. After this meeting they will have Peru, Brazil and rest.
The Venezuelans conceded a hard defeat (3-0) against Brazil that sent them to the bottom of the group and, despite the fact that four out of five pass, it is not a good sign to start with a win. After this game they will play Ecuador, rest and Peru.
The clash will take place at 23:00 (Spain), 16: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 17: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 18: 00h (Argentina), 14: 00h (The Angels) and 17: 00h (New York).
It will be the 46th meeting between the two teams, with a clear victory advantage for Brazil (32) over Peru (5), in addition to having drawn eight times. As a curiosity, Neymar da Silva (4) could surpass Eduardo Gonçalves “Tostao” (5) in goals scored against Peru. Their most recent meeting was canarinha (2-4) in the qualifying phase for the next World Cup event.
The Peruvians debut in this edition after having rested on the first day of the calendar. They will face Brazil and Colombia from the beginning, the two most powerful rivals in the group, to finish with Ecuador and Venezuela in the following.
The host team thrashed (3-0) Venezuela in the opening day and was placed as leader of Group B by the difference with respect to Colombia at the scorer level. Winning today would bring him a little closer to qualifying in the middle of the group stage. After this clash, Colombia and Ecuador will have to rest.
The clash will take place at 02:00 on Friday (Spain), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 20: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 21: 00h (Argentina), 17: 00h (The Angels) and 20: 00h (New York).
Leave a Reply