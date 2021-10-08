Like all tragedies, the Short circuit it is recursive and humanity cannot get rid of it easily. We are talking about ours weekly column, live on Twitch starting at 17:00, dedicated to chatting on the hottest topics of the moment, made by three shady characters: Pierpaolo Greco, Alessio Pianesani and Francesco Serino. What will these viruses discuss that no vaccine has been able to stop in this episode?

We start with a simple but compelling question: Halo Infinite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Ghost Recon Frontline, Battlefield 2042 … but these online shooter won’t it be a little too many? Considering also all the others who are already on the market, the offer is really excessive and the risk that someone will fail miserably is very real.

The second topic will instead be Twitch and the theft of information suffered in recent days. We will then talk about why Francesco Serino writes erotic letters by himself. Will you be able to hold out until 6:30 pm?

Of course there will also be space for your questions and messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much as possible live!

You can follow it streaming within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive notifications related to new videos!