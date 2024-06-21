Football on the continent is experiencing an exciting moment with the arrival of the Copa America 2024, tournament that brings together the most outstanding national teams of Conmebol and Concacaf.

This year the United States is the host of the contest, which promises to be an unparalleled spectacle, full of exaltation, historical rivalries and competitiveness of the most watched sport in the world.

The first match was Argentina vs. Canada. Photo:AFP

This championship is organized by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) and is currently the oldest national team competition in the world (born on July 19, 1916). The current edition is the 48th and HE It started on June 20 and will end on July 14.

The following are the participating countries and their corresponding groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Canada. B Group: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica. Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

Where can you watch the Copa América?

The championship will be broadcast by several sports channels, in the case of Colombia: Caracol TV, Canal RCN and Win Sports +. Also, in South America: DSports (Directv). For its part, for the Caribbean region: Csport – CVM.

Upcoming matches

Copa América 2024 programming. Photo:Sinseeho Lifestyle / Alamy Stock Photo

Friday, June 21st

Peru vs. Chile: 7:00 pm Colombian time, Ecuador and Peru – 9:00 p. m, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 2:00 am Spain)

Saturday June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela (5:00 p.m. Colombia , Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain)

, Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain) Mexico vs. Jamaica (8:00 p.m. Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – 10:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 3:00 am Spain)

Sunday June 23

United States vs. Bolivia (5:00 p.m. Colombia , Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain)

, Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain) Uruguay vs. Panama (8:00 p.m. Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – 10:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 3:00 am Spain)

Monday June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay (5:00 p.m. Colombia , Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain)

, Ecuador and Peru – 7:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 12:00 am Spain) Brazil vs. Costa Rica (8:00 p.m. Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – 10:00 p. m Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay – 3:00 am Spain)

