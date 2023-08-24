Bartolomeo in Aramaic means son of the brave. His original name was Nathanael and he came from Cana of Galilee. After Pentecost, tradition presents him as an apostle in Mesopotamia, Lycaonia, Phrygia and, finally, in Armenia, where he allegedly converted King Polymius and was then flayed alive according to Persian law.

The Ambrosian liturgy celebrates him with these words: “The apostle Bartholomew, following Christ’s glorious example, did not hesitate to shed his own blood for love of him. With the admirable triumph of his martyrdom he communicates to us a great hope in our victory”. .