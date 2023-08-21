Giuseppe was born in Riese (Treviso) on 5 June 1835. In 1884 Leo XIII chose him as bishop of Mantua and, ten years later, assigned him to the see of Venice, as Patriarch.

In August 1903 he was elected pope and assumed the name of Pius X. For the formation of the people he had the catechism drawn up that bears his name. In a dialogical form of questions and answers, all Catholic doctrine was expounded, so that even the illiterate could memorize it. He died on August 20, 1914, an impotent spectator of the outbreak of the First World War, after a useless attempt at mediation to avert the conflict.