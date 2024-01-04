Off-road vehicles are vehicles designed for tackling difficult terrain or unconventional, such as rough paths, sand, mud, rocks or unpaved surfaces. These vehicles have specific characteristics that make them suitable for these contexts: one greater ground clearance to overcome obstacles, robust suspension to adapt to uneven terrain, all-wheel drive or 4×4 to improve grip, tires designed to perform on different surfaces but above all they must be equipped with reduced gears.

The reduced gears

Reduced gears in off-road vehicles have the task of increasing torque by reducing the speed of the vehicle. This system is commonly known as a “reducer”. They allow you to tackle difficult terrain or steep slopes. Low gears are especially useful when driving on rough, muddy, sandy or rocky terrain, where you need more control and better traction. By activating low gears, the vehicle gains more driving force, allowing it to overcome more challenging obstacles without overheating the engine or damaging the transmission system.

Off-road characteristics

Off-road vehicles, thanks to their ability to tackle various types of terrain, can access otherwise inaccessible places for traditional vehicles. These characteristics make them valuable in various sectors such as civil (rescue, firefighting), law enforcement (Army, Police, Carabinieri, etc.) and professional (mining, shipbuilding), as well as for private and recreational uses.

The main features of an all-terrain vehicle include:

Four-wheel drive: All-wheel drive provides traction to all four wheels, which is essential for tackling difficult terrain.

the wide travel suspension allows the off-road vehicle to absorb shocks and rough terrain. Off-road tires: Off-road tires are designed to provide greater traction and grip on difficult terrain.

The Ford Bronco is an American off-road vehicle capable of tackling various types of terrain

In addition to these features, off-road vehicles can be equipped with a number of other accessories that enhance their off-road capabilities, including:

Winch: a winch can be used to pull the off-road vehicle out of difficult situations.

Among the new off-road vehicles is the valid X K2 distributed in Italy by the Sportequipe of the DR group

(complete test in ELABORARE4x4 magazine 95 Jan. Feb 2024)

The versatility of off-road vehicles

Off-road vehicles are very versatile vehicles that can be used for a variety of purposes, including:

Transport: 4x4s can be used to transport people and equipment to remote areas.

Suzuki Jimny PRO is a small off-road vehicle with high off-road performance.

Today's off-road vehicles

The off-road vehicles on the market today are: Ford Bronco, Gonow GA200 Pick Up 4×4 and GX6 4×4, Ineos Grenadier, Isuzu D-Max, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Land Rover Defender 90, 110 and 130, Mercedes G-Class, Suzuki Jimny PRO, Toyota Land Cruiser, X K2.

Ford Bronco Gonow GA200 Pick Up 4×4 Gonow GX6 Ineos Grenadier Isuzu D-Max N60 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sahara Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 Land Rover Defender 130 Mercedes G-Class off road on boulders Suzuki Jimny PRO Toyota Land Cruiser X K2

The off-road vehicles of yesteryear, the hard and pure ones

Off-road vehicles of yesteryear were rugged, reliable vehicles designed to handle the toughest conditions. They were often gifted with frames with side members and crosspiecespowerful engines and robust suspension.

Here is an overview of some of the most iconic off-road vehicles of yesteryear:

Jeep Wrangler: The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most popular and enduring 4x4s of all time. It was introduced in 1986 and has been constantly updated since then. The Wrangler is known for its versatility, capability and iconic style.

Toyota Land Cruiser Bj40

Toyota Land Cruiser Bj40

Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ70 by Elaborare 4×4 Land Cruiser Lj Land Rover Defender Land Rover Defender Works V8 Islay Edition side Land Rover Defender Land Rover Defender 90 Land Rover Defender 130 transformed into a hearse Land Rover Defender 130 transformed into a hearse Profile view Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy Rear view Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy together with the new Defender Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy taken off road Roll Bar on the Defender Roll Bar on the Defender Nissan Patrol Nissan Patrol Toyota Land Cruiser Totani Suzuki samurai Suzuki Samurai at the 2019 Suzuki 4×4 meeting on the Romagna Riviera Suzuki SJ Samurai at the 2021 International Off-Road Fair

These off-road vehicles were often used for military, agricultural and relief purposes. They were also popular with 4×4 enthusiasts, who used them to explore nature and tackle off-road challenges.

Why choose an off-road vehicle from times gone by

Here are some of the reasons why old-time (historic) off-road vehicles are still popular today:

They are robust and reliable: Old-time 4x4s are built with high-quality materials and are designed to last. They are less likely to break or get damaged than modern 4x4s. They have very little electronics, almost nothing in older off-road vehicles.

Old-time off-road vehicles are an important part of off-road history. They are rugged, reliable and capable vehicles that have inspired generations of enthusiasts.

