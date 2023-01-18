León, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated on January 18? Today, Wednesday, the festival of Santa Margarita de Hungría, Santa Priscila or Prisca, San Deicolo and San Jaime Hilario Barbal is commemorated.

The Catholic Church celebrates the life and work of preaching towards God of Saint Margaret of Hungary. She was a Dominican nun who lived in the 13th century. Daughter of King Bela IV of Hungary, Margarita was educated since she was a child in a monastery, to later decide to dedicate his life to charity.

He rejected the marriage that his parents offered him and preferred to dedicate himself to social work by committing himself to helping the poor.

In Hungary, his figure is respected, and his existence is celebrated in the history of the Catholic religion, there are dozens of testimonies about his miracles.

Pius XII invoked her at his canonization on November 19, 1943 as a mediator of tranquility and of peace founded on the justice and charity of Christ, throughout the entire world.

Santoral, January 18:

The Catholic saints are the group of people recognized by the Church as saints or blessed on a specific date.

The saints and saints are men and women distinguished for spreading the word of God and the 10 commandments that he wrote so that the faithful of his church will respect them, For this reason, people who dedicated most of their lives are considered in this way.

While the consideration of blessed It constitutes the third step on the path to canonization.

Today’s saints day, January 18, also celebrates the following saint’s days:

Saint Priscilla or Prisca

Saint Deicolo

Saint James Hilario Barbal

Saint Volusian

Blessed Andrew of Peschiera Grego

Blessed Beatrice II of Este

Blessed Christina Ciccarelli

Blessed Facio

Blessed Maria Teresa Fasce

Blessed Regina Protmann