León, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated today? The Catholic Church celebrates Saint Eulogio and Saint Lucrecia. He was a Mozarab who survived in Córdoba in the year 800 when the Muslim rule.

The saint undertook a long journey through the North of Spain with those who were free from the power of Islam. His passion for God led him to think of “dying for the faith” in order to get people to believe in religious freedom, as happened in Rome.

By order of Abderramán II he was imprisoned and a few years later he was released from prison in the year 851. There he wrote his first Memorial on the Martyrs. He was then named Bishop of Toledo.

Muhammad I tried to spare his life, but his defense and devotion to Christianity led him to die by beheading. His remains have been located in the Cathedral of Oviedo since the year 884.

The Catholic saints are the group of people recognized by the Church as saints or blessed on a specific date.

We recommend you read:

The saints and saints are outstanding men and women in the various religions for their special relationship with God.

The saints Today, January 9, also celebrates the following saint’s days:

Saint Hadrian abbot

Saint Agueda Yi Sosa

saint eustracio thaumaturge

San Felano

Saint Honorate of Buzançais

Saint Marcellinus bishop

Saint Teresa Kim

Blessed Antonio Fatati

Blessed Julia de la Rena

Blessed Maria Teresa of Jesus Le Clerc