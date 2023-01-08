León, Guanajuato.- What saints are celebrated this January 8? The Catholic religion celebrates Saint Gudula, who was born into an aristocratic Frankish family: his father was Witger, Duke of Lorraine, and his mother, Saint Amalberga.

The Saint came into the world in the year 650, in Brabant, a region located in the central part of present-day Belgium. His indecisive silhouette appears in the midst of a familiar constellation of saints: As we have said, she was the daughter of Saint Amalberga, moreover: goddaughter of Saint Gertrude of Nivelle and sister of Saint Aldebert and Saint Reinalda.

Saint Gudula She was educated in the Nivelle convent under the tutelage of her saintly godmother. Dead Santa Gertrudis in 659, she returned Gudula to her father’s house. According to the version of testimonies, she lived in seclusion in the oratory of San Salvador de Moorsel, a few miles from her hometown.

But there are other versions where they say that he stayed at his parents’ house, leading an extraordinary life of piety and seclusion.

Legend has it that Saint Gudula liked to ashstar every morning before dawn to the little wooden chapel dedicated to San Salvador, in Moorsel, and that one day the devil, furious to see her so devoted; he turned off the flashlight in his hand.

Gudula knelt in the mud and began to pray, the lamp miraculously turned on again.

This legend has given rise to the iconographic distinctive of the Saint: a lantern, sometimes replaced by a candle, which Gudula carries in her hand, while the devil shows signs of rage at her feet and a side angel lights the candle again.

Hubert, the former chronicler of Lobbes, tells the story of Saint Gudula as a woman consecrated body and soul to helping her neighbor. Returning one day from the Moorsel chapel, he found a poor woman carrying a ten-year-old boy paralyzed in his hands and feet.

Gudula took it in her hands. she caressed him and fervently prayed to the One who said: “Whatever you ask my Father in my name he will give you” Immediately the boy felt healed and began to jump for joy.

On another occasion a leper named Emenfreda came to meet him. The Saint examined her sores, consoled her with sweet thoughts and then healed her. The news of these prodigies quickly spread throughout the region. And a multitude of sick people came to her for help.

Gudula died, probably on January 8, 712. Hubert describes the desolation of the poor people of the region who were used to seeing in her a kind of protective fairy. And it transmits to us the great praises that the people made of the Saint on the occasion of her death. She was buried in Vilvoorde.

After some time, the body of Saint Gudula was transferred to Moorsel, where a monastery of nuns was established that lasted a short time. Later his mortal remains were entrusted to Carlos de Francia, son of Luis, Duke of Lower Lorraine. Probably in 977.

For about sixty years the body of Saint Gudula rested in the church of Saint Géry in Brussels, then a simple military chapel, built next to the count’s residence. Finally, the count of Leuven, Lambert II, had the precious deposit transferred in 1047 to the church of Molemberg, dedicated to Saint Michael, which it was probably the first parish in Brussels and that later changed its name to Santa Gúdula.