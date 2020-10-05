The sauce we propose today is perfect for all those people who joined the peanut butter trend, bought a jar and have never really known what to do with it (although it can also be perfectly prepared with whole peanuts). I made this dressing to liven up a veggie stir fry with noodles and beef, like an express version of the Sichuan Lumien peanut sauce, delicious noodles often eaten for breakfast in the Chinese region that gives them their name, and has since been known. It has become the multipurpose classic of which it is better to have a jar in the fridge (it lasts well for about 10 days).

What I need?

4 tablespoons peanut butter (or about 80g fried or roasted peanuts, peeled)

6 tablespoons of vinegar (the one you have, if it is rice, apple or white wine it will be softer, if it is sherry or red wine more acidic)

6 tablespoons soy sauce

1 clove of garlic (medium, if it is not tolerated very well, one and a half if we want it powerful)

1 piece of 1 cm peeled ginger root

1 teaspoon of sugar

Sesame and chive stem (optional to sprinkle on whatever you use it on)

A little water (optional, if it is too thick)

How do I prepare it?

You put all the ingredients in a blender glass or a food processor – individual mixers are perfect for these amounts – and blend them until you get a creamy texture: if it is too thick, you can add a little water. If you do it with peanut butter it will take very little time, if you parts of whole peanuts you will have to have some patience; If you fear for the integrity of your mixer, go cycling and let the motor cool down between each one.

I don’t have all the ingredients

Let’s go in steps: if you don’t have peanuts, you can use other nuts such as cashews, hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts or pistachios, always roasted and peeled, or even sunflower or pumpkin seeds. Will it taste the same as peanut? Well no, but that does not have to be bad: each nut or seed will provide its particular flavor (and the amount and texture of the fat it contains). You can also substitute peanut butter for tahini, but in less quantity or it will be too astringent (two tablespoons instead of four will suffice).

If you don’t have soy sauce, add four tablespoons of water and adjust the salt, although it will lose the fermented point of the soy. Don’t have soy but do have miso? Add a level tablespoon of miso and three of water. Don’t have fresh garlic? That is serious and I recommend you remedy it as soon as possible, but you can add a pinch of garlic powder. What you lack is ginger? You can use it as a powder or change it for a little lemon zest, which will also give it a citrus and aromatic point. Don’t have sugar or don’t want to put it on? Well, go totally, or do it with honey, agave or whatever you use regularly (if it’s stevia or saccharin, better go totally too).

What do I use it for?

It can be used to dress any type of vegetable with any type of cooking. From a few simple cucumber, carrot and pepper sticks – it’s about dressing them, not using them on the spoon as if it were hummus – to some ideal green beans or the richest and easiest cooked potatoes in the world. Any combination of foods that you usually steam can be improved with two or three tablespoons of this invention (if you put them while they are still hot, they will absorb the flavor better). If you want to use it in salads of red cabbage, cabbage or other vegetables of a hard consistency, you can do it as is, if they are softer – such as lettuce or baby spinach – better lighten it with a little mild olive oil and a little more vinegar.

In addition to being a dressing, it also serves as a marinade, penetrating foods that a priori They can be quite bland that, after taking a bath in it, they become much more appetizing. Zucchini is the best example: brush it with a little of this sauce, let it rest for an hour and then grill it with a few drops of oil: magic. It also goes well with chicken or turkey breast or pork loin, which will also become more tender due to the vinegar. This same vinegar can lightly cook a tuna, bonito, salmon, mackerel or trout tartare – previously frozen for 48 hours in the case of marine fish to avoid anisakiasis – which we can accompany with cubes or cucumber slices to refresh and give a crunchy touch.

We should not forget its original purpose: to dress noodles. As it is not likely that you have the Santon noodles with which the original dish is prepared, you can use whatever is around the pantry or the supermarket, from ordinary spaghetti and grinders to thin rice noodles or thick Udon-type wheat, going through the instant noodles type Yatekomo (only the noodles, the envelopes of unknown ingredients that accompany them can be thrown directly into the trash).

Share your photos of these tricks or recipes on social networks with the hashtag #ComidistaConfinado. And if you want more proposals for each day, enter here.