The Mega-Sena Contest 2,477, which will be held tonight (30th) in São Paulo, must pay the prize of R$ 48 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will be at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest, on Thursday (28), had no winners of the six dozen and the prize was accumulated for this Saturday.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, at site from the box Federal Economic.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

