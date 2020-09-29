The third day of Roland Garros 2020 it will be the debut of Novak Djokovic, world number one and first seed of the men’s team. In addition, the second racket of the WTA, Karolina Pliskova, and the Spanish Roberto Bautista, Jaume Munar, Roberto Carballes, Alejandro Davidovich and Paula Badosa will be released.
Order of play of September 29
Track Philippe-Chatrier
From 11:00
M. Sherif (EG) vs K. Pliskova (CZE) [2]
Not before 15:00
N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs M. Ymer (SUE)
Track Suzanne-Lenglen
Not before 15:00
J. Munar (ESP) vs S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]
Simonne-Mathieu track
Not before 15:00
R. Bautista (ESP) [10] vs R. Gasquet (FRA)
Track 4
Not before 15:00
P. Badosa (ESP) vs K. Kozlova (UKR)
Track 10
Not before 15:00
S. Johnson (USA) vs R. Carballes (ESP)
Track 13
Not before 1:00 p.m.
H. Mayot (FRA) vs A. Davidovich (ESP)
Leave a Reply