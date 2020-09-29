The third day of Roland Garros 2020 it will be the debut of Novak Djokovic, world number one and first seed of the men’s team. In addition, the second racket of the WTA, Karolina Pliskova, and the Spanish Roberto Bautista, Jaume Munar, Roberto Carballes, Alejandro Davidovich and Paula Badosa will be released.

Order of play of September 29

Track Philippe-Chatrier

From 11:00



M. Sherif (EG) vs K. Pliskova (CZE) [2]

Not before 15:00

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs M. Ymer (SUE)



Track Suzanne-Lenglen

Not before 15:00



J. Munar (ESP) vs S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

Simonne-Mathieu track

Not before 15:00



R. Bautista (ESP) [10] vs R. Gasquet (FRA)

Track 4

Not before 15:00

P. Badosa (ESP) vs K. Kozlova (UKR)



Track 10

Not before 15:00

S. Johnson (USA) vs R. Carballes (ESP)



Track 13

Not before 1:00 p.m.

H. Mayot (FRA) vs A. Davidovich (ESP)