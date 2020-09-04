September has its first international break before the start of practically all the Leagues except the French. The UEFA Nations League appears as the main tournament in a few weeks as clubs continue to prepare friendlies in order to have their engines ready for the season.

Today’s matches, Friday, September 4

League of Nations

After a Spain-Germany match that opened the competition with a first-rate match, the League of Nations continues this Friday with the arrival of Italy, one of the most serious candidates for the next European Championship.

Italy-Bosnia (8:45 p.m.)

The Azzurri will face the Bosnia of Dzeko and Pjanic, newcomer to FC Barcelona at the Artemio Franchi in Florence, home of Fiorentina, from 8:45 p.m. This meeting does not have an associated channel in Spain.

Netherlands-Poland (8:45 p.m. – Be Mad)

The orange team kicks off the League of Nations against a Poland that is never easy to beat. The Dutch have a young and rebuilding team that wants to fight for everything again next summer. It can be followed on Be Mad (available for free through DTT).

Most games in the Nations League

Lithuania-Kazakhstan (6:00 p.m.)

Norway-Austria (8:45 p.m.)

Romania-Northern Ireland (8:45 p.m.)

Slovakia-Czech Republic (8:45 p.m.)

Scotland-Israel (8:45 p.m.)

Belarus-Albania (8:45 p.m.)

Friendly matches of First and Second

In order to prepare for the season, several First and Second teams are facing each other or with a European team. This Friday Athletic or Valladolid jump to the palaestra in addition to two derbies between Tenerife and Las Palmas and Osasuna and Eibar. These are the friendlies scheduled for today.

Real Oviedo-Athletic (12:00 – TPA 1 / Athletic Club (Youtube)

Huesca-Sabadell (6:00 p.m. – Esport3 Web / Aragon TV)

Tenerife-Las Palmas (7:00 p.m. – Canary TV)

SC Braga-Valladolid (7:00 p.m. – Footters)

Osasuna-Eibar (7:30 p.m. – LaLigaSportsTV)