This Saturday the sixth day of the 1000 Masters in Rome will be held, which will feature several Spanish participants. On the Pista Centrale, Rafa Nadal will play his third match of the week (not before 8:30 p.m.) with the intention of advancing to the semifinals. His rival will be Diego Schwartzman. On that same track he will play Novak Djokovic. In the female box, Garbiñe Muguruza The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka will be measured at around 14:00 in the Pietrangeli of the Foro Italico.

Centrale Track

From 12:00

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Simona Halep (RUM) [1]

Not before 14:30

Novak Djokovic (SER) [1] vs Dominik Koepfer (ALE)

Not before 19:00

Elise Mertens (BEL) [11] vs Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [2]

Not before 20:30

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [8] vs Rafael Nadal [2]

Pietrangeli track

From 12:00

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [4] vs Casper Ruud (NOR)

Not before 14:30

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs Garbiñe Muguruza [9]

Not before 14:30

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [12] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [15]