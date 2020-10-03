The seventh day of Roland Garros will have the participation of many Spanish players. Garbiñe Muguruza will attract much of the attention against Collins, intending to advance to the round of 16. Paula Badosa He will also fight for that square against Ostapenko. In the male picture, the national duel between Bautista and Carreño. Carballés will also be there, after giving the surprise to Shapovalov, against Dimitrov. As for the rest of the day, it should be noted the match of Novak Djokovic against Galán, one of the revelations of the tournament so far.

Order of play of October 3

Track Philippe-Chatrier

From 11:00 (each game starts after finishing the previous one)

D. Altmaier (Ale) vs M. Berrettini (Ita, 7)

I. Bara (Rum) vs S. Kenin (USA, 4)

F. Ferro (Fra) vs PM. Tig (Rum)

N. Djokovic (Ser, 1) vs DE. Galán (Col)

Track Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11:00

Roberto Bautista [10] vs Pablo Carreño [17]

A. Bedene (Esl) vs S. Tsitsipas (Gre, 5)

P. Kvitova (RCh, 7) vs L. Fernandez (Can)

D. Collins vs. Garbiñe Muguruza [11]

Simonne-Mathieu track

Kevin Anderson (RSu) vs Andrey Rublev (Rus, 13)

C. Burel (Fra) vs S. Zhang (Chi)

Roberto Carballés vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul, 18)

Paula Badosa vs Jelena Ostapenko (Let)