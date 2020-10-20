The Champions League is back. The debut of the brand new winner, Bayern Munich, will have to wait for tomorrow but this day many of the favorites return. The first to appear will be Juventus, without Cristiano, at 6:55 p.m. against Dinamo Kiev.

At 9:00 p.m., you will need countless screens to be able to control all the games that are attractive this day. Leizpig’s bulls return, Camavinga appears in Europe, a duel between two classics such as Dortmund and Lazio, the Europa League champion against Chelsea with the best market of the year, Barcelona debuting against Ferencvaros and PSG facing each other United two years after that fateful elimination. All matches can be seen in Movistar Champions League.

Today’s highlights

Chelsea-Sevilla (9:00 p.m. – Movistar Champions League)

Chelsea have just closed an exciting market and Sevilla their umpteenth victory in the Europa League. In this competition, Sevilla showed that they are more than capable of beating notably superior teams and Lampard’s should be on guard. Sevilla prepares for the assault on the Bridge.

Barcelona-Ferencváros (21:00 – Movistar Champions League)

Party of less substance than the others but equally attractive. Messi will focus the spotlight once again on a search for the most beautiful cup that has left debacles for history in the last three seasons. Starting the campaign well against a European football classic would remove the bad taste in your mouth after the last game in Europe: that 2-8 at Bayern.

PSG-Manchester United (21:00 – Movistar Champions League)

A meeting between two giants of European football. A historical in low hours and another aspirant who seeks his first crown for the capital of France. After touching the First for months, Neymar, Mbappé and co return to the assault of the European crown. Those of Solskjaer have to prove that they are worth against a rival of substance.

Schedules of the full Champions League day

Games at 6:55 PM

Zenit-Bruges

Dynamo Kyiv-Juventus

Games at 9:00 p.m.

RB Leizpiz-Istanbul Basaksehir

Stade Rennais-Krasnodar

Lazio-Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea-Seville

Paris Saint-Germain-Manchester United

Barcelona-Ferenváros