The second day of Roland Garros final draw will feature a good part of the cast of stars who have traveled to Paris. In the male picture, the Rafa Nadal’s debut, who will begin his career in his favorite Grand Slam against Gerasimov. Two important figures, such as the Austrian, also make their debut in the men’s box Dominic Thiem and the russian Daniil Medvedev. As for the women’s team, the best Spanish trick debuts, Garbiñe Muguruza, whose first obstacle will be Zidansek. It also starts its way Serena Williams with the intention of equalizing the number of majors to Margaret Court.

Order of play of September 28

Track Philippe-Chatrier

From 11:00 and each game, after the previous one

P. Kvitova (RCh, 7) vs O. Dodin (Fra)

M. Cilic (Cro) vs Dominic Thiem (Aut, 3)

K. Ahn (USA) vs Serena Williams (USA, 6)

E. Gerasimov (Bie) vs Rafa Nadal (2)



Track Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11:00 and each game, after the previous one

K. Zavatska (Ucr) vs K. Bertens (PBa, 5)

E. Svitolina (Ucr, 3) vs V. Gracheva (Rus)

G. Monfils (Fra, 8) vs A. Bublik (Kaz)

D. Medvedev (Rus, 4) vs M. Fucsovics (Hun)

Simonne-Mathieu track

From 11:00 and each game, after the previous one

F. Fognini (Ita, 14) vs M. Kukushkin (Kaz)

T. Zidansek (Esl) vs Garbiñe Muguruza [11]

K. Majchrzak (Pol) vs K. Khachanov (Rus, 15)

C. Paquet (Fra, W) vs A. Corneta (Fra)

Track 14

Third shift (not before 15:00)

John Millman (Aus) vs. Pablo Carreño [17]

Track 7

Fourth shift (not before 17:00)

A. Mannarino (Fra) vs Albert Ramos

Track 3

From 11:00

Aliona Bolsava vs J. Paolini (Ita)

Track 5

From 11:00

Pedro Martinez (Q) vs A. Vukic (Aus, Q)

Track 11

Fourth shift (not before 17:00)

D. Altmaier (Ale, Q) vs Feliciano Lopez