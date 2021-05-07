The Decisive matches at the Mutua Madrid Open. This Thursday the quarterfinals of the men’s team will be played, in some high-level duels where the great favorites for the title will not miss the appointment: Rafael Nadal (to be measured with Zverev), Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini, among others.

Order of play for today, Friday, May 7

Manolo Santana court (from 1:00 p.m.)

Dominic Thiem (AUT, 3) vs John Isner (USA)

Not before 15:00

RAFAEL NADAL (1) vs Alexander Zverev (ALE, 5)

Not before 19:00

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Casper Ruud (NOR)

Then:

Matteo Berrettini (ITA, 8) vs Christian Garín (CHI, 16)