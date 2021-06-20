After the third day of rest since the competition began, the ball rolls again with two great duels: Venezuela-Ecuador and Colombia-Peru.

What time is Venezuela-Ecuador?

Venezuela-Ecuador, from group B, will take place at the Olympic Nilton Santo in Rio de Janeiro.

Schedules

Spain: 23:00

Argentina: 18:00

Peru: 16:00

Ecuador: 16:00

Uruguay: 18:00

Venezuela: 17:00

Paraguay: 17:00

Chile: 17:00

Colombia: 16:00

Brazil: 18:00

Bolivia: 17:00

What time is Colombia-Peru?

The Colombia-Peru will take place at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium, in Goiana, for group B of the Copa América.

Schedules

Spain 02:00

Argentina: 21:00

Peru: 19:00

Ecuador: 19:00

Uruguay: 21:00

Venezuela: 20:00

Paraguay: 20:00

Chile: 20:00

Colombia: 19:00

Brazil: 21:00

Bolivia: 20:00

Where to watch the games on television?

Directv Sports will broadcast the most important matches throughout the South American territory. In addition to this, you can follow the television broadcast on the following channels:

Spain: TVG (Galicia regional channel).

Argentina: TyC Sports and Public TV.

Peru: America TV.

Ecuador: Teleamazonas.

Uruguay: Dexary

Venezuela: Venevisión.

Paraguay: Tigo Sports.

Chile: Channel 13 and TVN.

Colombia: Caracol TV.

Brazil: SBT.

Bolivia: Bolivia TV

How to follow the matches online?

If you want to follow the minute by minute, AS.com will offer the best narration of the Copa América matches play by play, with the chronicle and everything that happens after the end of the duel.